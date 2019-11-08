Lizzo’s Surprise Message to Viral 2nd Graders Will Make You Hopeful for the Future

We're feeling good as hell after watching this!

Recently, California teacher DorothyHoney Mallari and her 2nd graders went viral for their adorable and heartwarming remix of Lizzo's "Truth Hurts."

"Let's be great, 'cause I know we are great," the class from Los Medanos Elementary School belt out. "Whoo! I just took an ELA test, turns out I'm 100 percent that smart."

Later, they rave about being a hard worker and spreading kindness. "Yeah, I got math problems that's the student in me," they sing. "Buzz, buzz then I solve them, that's the worker in me. You want to have a good friend, who's committed. Help you with your homework, just a little."

Naturally, their sweet lyrics even caught the attention of Lizzo herself. While Mallari and her students were being interviewed on Friday's Good Morning America, the rapper popped in to surprise them with a sweet video message.