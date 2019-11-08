What Does 90 Day Fiancé's Michael Love About Juliana? Let Him Count the Ways

On 90 Day Fiancé season seven, Michael, 41, is trying to get his fiancé, Juliana, 23, out of Brazil and by his side in Connecticut…where he just so happens to live around the corner from his ex-wife.
"Every time Juliana and I see each other, it's amazing. It's very special," Michael says in the exclusive sneak peek above.
Michael and Juliana met at a party aboard a yacht in Croatia. Since then, they've traveled together, mainly because of her modeling jobs and the denial of her visa, and Michael has given her access to his credit cards and Juliana.
"I love everything about her, really. She's beautiful, she's funny, she's thoughtful, she's smart. Despite such different backgrounds, we met at the right time in each of our lives," he says.
In the clip above, the two reunite after a month apart.
"He's my best friend. To have him back here now is so good," Juliana says.
Michael plans to bring Juliana to the United States, but it's there she'll have to adjust to his normal life not jet-setting around. He has two kids and, you know, life that isn't glamorous locations and parties. And then there's his ex-wife, who is concerned what kind of impact Juliana will have on her kids.
Michael and Juliana sat down with E! News where they said they know exactly what viewers think about their relationship.
"It's never bothered me at all because living in it, I understand it. And if I could understand from an outsider's perspective there would be many judgments that people would leap to and that doesn't bother me one bit. People are welcome to think, feel what they want to. We're together, we love each other, it's very much real," Michael told E! News. "We've made a very big decision to spend the rest of our lives together. The only person I care about about when it comes to how they feel about our relationship is Juliana."
90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.