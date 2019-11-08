Khloe Kardashian's Pregnant BFF Malika Haqq Reveals Her Baby's Gender

It's a boy!
Malika Haqq is expecting a son, she revealed on Instagram on Friday morning. This exciting announcement comes just over a month after Khloe Kardashian's BFF, who appears regularly on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, first announced her pregnancy.
"I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I'm pregnant!" Malika told her social media followers in late September. "I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it's my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine."
Malika, who is due in March, was previously in a relationship with rapper O.T. Genasis for two years before calling it quits in June. The Dash Dolls alum has not spoken out publicly about the identity of her baby's father.
As she prepares to welcome her baby boy into the world, Malika will have her best friend Khloe by her side.
"My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!!" Khloe wrote on Instagram after Malika shared her pregnancy news. "I am literally so so so excited!!!! Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!"
A source also previously told E! News that the KUWTK star is "thrilled" for her pal.
"[Khloe] has promised Malika she will help out and be there for her every step of the way," the insider said. "Malika was there for Khloe throughout her pregnancy and now Khloe can't wait to be there in the same way."
The Good American businesswoman welcomed her first child, daughter True Thompson, with ex Tristan Thompson in April 2018.
"Khloe knows she can give Malika advice on everything about pregnancy, newborns and having a baby," the source also shared with E! News. "She wants to do everything with her because it's all so fresh. She is excited for True to have another friend in the crew and for Malika to experience motherhood. She knows she will be an amazing mom."
