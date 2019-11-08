Khloe Kardashian's Pregnant BFF Malika Haqq Reveals Her Baby's Gender

It's a boy!

Malika Haqq is expecting a son, she revealed on Instagram on Friday morning. This exciting announcement comes just over a month after Khloe Kardashian's BFF, who appears regularly on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, first announced her pregnancy.

"I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I'm pregnant!" Malika told her social media followers in late September. "I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it's my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine."

Malika, who is due in March, was previously in a relationship with rapper O.T. Genasis for two years before calling it quits in June. The Dash Dolls alum has not spoken out publicly about the identity of her baby's father.