Jennifer Aniston's Friends Memories Will Have You Begging For a Reboot

This is The One Where We Cry All the Tears.

On Thursday night, Jennifer Aniston reunited with Friends co-stars and pals Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, who she still hangs out with occasionally, at the 2019 SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills. At the event, the latter two presented her with one of two Artists Inspiration Awards.

"Courteney and I are here to present an award to our forever cherished person," Kudrow said.

"You didn't want to say friend?" Cox said.

"Well, it means something different in the context of, well us," Kudrow said.

"Well it's too bad, because we really are friends," Cox said. "We are not the only ones who know that Jen is a remarkable person. We all love her because she is truly, she radiates warmth, and joy and humor and love."

The two noted Aniston's charity work with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Red Cross and the Ricky Martin Foundation, and her efforts to support cancer research and LGBTQ equality.

In her acceptance speech, Aniston, who can now be seen on the new Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, shared some touching memories of her time on Friends, the show that made her famous.

"Friends was lightening in a bottle. Yes it was," said the actress, who played Rachel Green on the cult NBC sitcom. "And I mean, I don't mean the ratings. I mean, it was a very rarity environment where there was truly no competition amongst each other, no egos. Um, we were just six relatively unknown actors learning on the job together and thanking our lucky stars for being part of this rocket ship on a show. And we didn't care who got the best line. Although Matthew Perry usually did steal all of the good lines, but it didn't matter."