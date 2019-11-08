E!'s Nightly Pop Expands to 4 Nights a Week! Get the Details

Could your late-night routine use a little touch-up? Let us upgrade you!

Starting Sunday, Nov. 17, E!'s Nightly Pop expands its programming to four nights per week, offering pop culture fanatics twice as many opportunities to kick back with co-hosts Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March than before. The talk show series has graced our TV screens with entertainment-centric commentary on a bi-weekly basis since its October 2018 debut.

But now, more than a year since its inaugural broadcast, we're kicking things up a notch.

The new expansion will see Morgan, Nina and Hunter trading thoughts on the latest Hollywood happenings in an amped-up format, with Nightly Pop set to air Sunday through Wednesday evenings beginning on the 17th (as a special treat, the new programming schedule's first week includes an additional episode airing Thursday, Nov. 21!). And there's even more content coming your way in the meantime.