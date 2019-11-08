E!'s Nightly Pop Expands to 4 Nights a Week! Get the Details

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Could your late-night routine use a little touch-up? Let us upgrade you!

Starting Sunday, Nov. 17, E!'s Nightly Pop expands its programming to four nights per week, offering pop culture fanatics twice as many opportunities to kick back with co-hosts Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March than before. The talk show series has graced our TV screens with entertainment-centric commentary on a bi-weekly basis since its October 2018 debut.

But now, more than a year since its inaugural broadcast, we're kicking things up a notch.

The new expansion will see Morgan, Nina and Hunter trading thoughts on the latest Hollywood happenings in an amped-up format, with Nightly Pop set to air Sunday through Wednesday evenings beginning on the 17th (as a special treat, the new programming schedule's first week includes an additional episode airing Thursday, Nov. 21!). And there's even more content coming your way in the meantime. 

Watch

Morgan Stewart & Hunter March on The ASMR Talk Show

Just in case the week-and-a-half stretch from now until then feels like far too long to wait, fans will have a chance to spend more time than usual with the Nightly Pop crew beginning Sunday, Nov. 10, courtesy of E!'s annual "Nightly Pop Awards".

The special bonus episode—slated to air immediately after the E! People's Choice Awards—will feature our favorite co-hosting trio as they recap the year's most memorable reality show moments, celebrity hookups, breakups and more! At least one surprise guest is expected to make an appearance, so make sure to tune in.

Check out the video above to catch up with the Nightly Pop team ahead of the show's new schedule!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Nightly Pop , Morgan Stewart , Nina Parker , Celebrities , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.