Idina Menzel Is Finally Calling In a Favor From John Travolta After That Adele Dazeem Mishap

This is one joke we'll never let go.

While sitting down with her Frozen 2 co-stars Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Idina Menzel admitted she's having serious trouble figuring out just who should present at her upcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

"I don't have a lot of celebrity friends that are closest friends that I feel like bothering," the actress, who voices Elsa in the anticipated Disney sequel, admitted. "I started to get really desperate and I said to my publicist, 'You know, John Travolta owes me a favor.'" (Refresher: At the 2014 Oscars, in a moment that started a million memes, the actor accidentally referred to Menzel as "Adele Dazeem" while introducing her performance of "Let It Go.")

"I never called in that favor," Menzel continued. "He apologized to me years and was like, 'Anything you need...' and I never called it in."