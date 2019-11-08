Watch Professor Matthew McConaughey School Jimmy Fallon In All Things Film and Texas

Class is in session!

During Thursday's the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Professor Matthew McConaughey gave Jimmy Fallon a taste of his Script to Screen class, which the Oscar winner currently teaches at the University of Texas. (ICYMI, Fallon took his NYC-based show on the road and is now filming out of Austin.)

Entering the (empty) classroom, the late night host stumbled to his seat and the proceeded to unpack his stuffed backpack. He had literally all of the essentials: A pencil holder filled with pencils, a toy version of UT's mascot, an electric pencil sharpener, a mini cooler, a jar of paste, snacks and an even bigger pencil. To say he came prepared is an understatement.

The actor, keenly aware he did not have his student's full attention, decided to change up the his lesson plan. "You know what?" he said to his only pupil. "Why don't we skip all of this and jump straight into the final project?"