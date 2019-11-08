Watch Professor Matthew McConaughey School Jimmy Fallon In All Things Film and Texas

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 5:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Matthew McConaughey, Tonight Show

Class is in session!

During Thursday's the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Professor Matthew McConaughey gave Jimmy Fallon a taste of his Script to Screen class, which the Oscar winner currently teaches at the University of Texas. (ICYMI, Fallon took his NYC-based show on the road and is now filming out of Austin.)

Entering the (empty) classroom, the late night host stumbled to his seat and the proceeded to unpack his stuffed backpack. He had literally all of the essentials: A pencil holder filled with pencils, a toy version of UT's mascot, an electric pencil sharpener, a mini cooler, a jar of paste, snacks and an even bigger pencil. To say he came prepared is an understatement.

The actor, keenly aware he did not have his student's full attention, decided to change up the his lesson plan. "You know what?" he said to his only pupil. "Why don't we skip all of this and jump straight into the final project?"

Watch

Matthew McConaughey Is Ready to Dance in Magic Mike Live

"Just write down five things that you may remember me saying in the last five minutes," he continued. "If you get three out of five you will pass this class and then you can leave this class and not come back every again."

Fed up, McConaughey just gave his friend a passing grade. "You did just fine," he said, ushering Fallon out of the lecture hall. "You do not need to come back to class ever again, Mr. Jimmy Fallon. You are, in fact, easily the worst student I've ever had."

But the Dallas Buyer's Club star had a feeling that his student's talents could be used elsewhere. Back in front of a live audience, the Texas native handed Fallon a guitar and had him led the crowd in a sing-along of the University of Texas' school song "The Eyes of Texas."

The duo had much more to celebrate than Texas, too. Not only did McConaughey recently turn 50, but he also made the decision to finally join Instagram, à la Jennifer Aniston. And what better way to honor the feat than with a selfie? 

Heading into the audience, the duo gathered a group together for an epic snap. As McConaughey captioned his second Instagram picture, "The Eyes of Texas are upon you #hookem #FallonAtUT." 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Matthew McConaughey , Jimmy Fallon , The Tonight Show , Celebrities , School , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.