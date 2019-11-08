Courteney Cox Shares Rare Selfie With Matthew Perry During Friends Reunion

The one where Monica and Chandler reunite will always be one of our favorites.

Late on Thursday, Friends alum Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share a rare selfie with her onscreen husband Matthew Perry. "Guess who I had lunch with today…" the actress gushed to her nearly six million followers. "I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends." (ICYMI, the duo played pals-turned-soulmates on the cult favorite sitcom.)

Never on a break from the social media site, their co-stars were eager to give this adorable snap a resounding seven, seven, SEVEN. "Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople," commented Lisa Kudrow. Meanwhile, new Instagram legend Jennifer Aniston wrote, "MATTY!! I LOVE YOU, GUYS."

In fact, the hangout caught the attention of several of their A-list friends. "High quality content!" raved Eric Stonestreet. Chimed in Allison Janney, "Love you Matthew."

After all, while the '90s cast often share snaps from their reunions (much to the delight of fans), Perry has worked to keep a relatively low profile in recent years.