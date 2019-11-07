Alex Morgan Says She's ''Fighting'' For Daughter's Right to Equal Pay

Alex Morgan's success on the soccer field has a sweeter meaning now that she's expecting her first child.

As many know, the Olympic gold-medalist has fought for equal pay throughout her long and illustrious career, alongside U.S. Women's National Team members Megan Rapinoe and more. This hasn't been easy for the star and her teammates, as it has led to a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.

However, the star tells E! News exclusively that her pregnancy is making this battle worth it. "Having a daughter on the way really validates everything that I'm fighting for," she explains to the cameras at an event with Powerade. "It really makes me feel like I really am truly setting up the next generation for even greater success than we're able to attain."

Asides from striving to bridge that gender gap, the mommy-to-be says she and husband Servando Carrasco are "learning a lot and soaking it all in."