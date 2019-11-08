The Best New Books of November 2019

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 5:00 AM

As we bid farewell to spooky season and say hello to November, it's time to turn a new page on some great books coming out this month! When the leaves change and we anticipate impending travel for the holidays, we can't think of anything better than cracking open a new read on the weekend or on your next flight home. 

From hilarious celebrity memoirs—from Jenny Slate—to new adventures in fantasy to self-help manifestos, we've handpicked the latest books to feed your brain (and soul!) With so many new titles, there's definitely a world of contemporary stories and characters for you to get lost in this fall.

Here are seven of our favorites below.

The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern

What would you do if you discovered an enchanting book that retold a story from your own childhood but you have no recollection of it happening? That's exactly what happens to grad student Zachary as he undergoes a bewildering journey in this fantastical new read.

November Books
$28
$18 Amazon $28
$20 Target $28
$21 Barnes & Noble
Little Weirds by Jenny Slate

The hilarious comic and actress delivers a memoir unlike any memoirs before! Chuck full of animated tales from her real life, you won't want to miss this book!

November Books
$27
$21 Amazon $27 Target $27
$22 Barnes & Noble
The Crying Book by Heather Christie

Why do we cry? How do we cry? And what does it mean? This young poet examines scientifically and culturally the true art and meaning of tears. 

November Books
$16
$14 Amazon $16 Target $16 Barnes & Noble
The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell

What if you found out some seriously disturbing truths about your family's past? That's what happened to Libby Jones in this bone-chilling new suspense.

November Books
$27
$19 Amazon $27
$19 Target $27
$22 Barnes & Noble
In the Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado

In the Dream House is Carmen Maria Machado's engrossing and wildly innovative account of a relationship gone bad, and a bold dissection of the mechanisms and cultural representations of psychological abuse.

November Books
$26
$22 Amazon $27
$22 Target $26
$24 Barnes & Noble
The Revisioners by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton

In 1924, Josephine is the proud owner of a thriving farm. As a child, she channeled otherworldly power to free herself from slavery. Now her new neighbor, a white woman named Charlotte, seeks her company, and an uneasy friendship grows between them. 

November Books
$25
$24 Amazon $25 Target $25
$23 Barnes & Noble
The Witches Are Coming by Linda West

From the moment powerful men started falling to the #MeToo movement, the lamentations began: this is feminism gone too far, this is injustice, this is a witch hunt. Lindy West turns that refrain on its head. You think this is a witch hunt? Fine. You've got one.

November Books
$27
$21 Amazon $27 Target $27
$24 Barnes & Noble

