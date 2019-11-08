Thomas Rhett and Wells Fargo Team Up For Special Performance at 2019 American Music Awards

Music that moves you!

This year's American Music Awards is shaping up to be one of the best awards show lineups this year. Performers include Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and now, Thomas Rhett. The country singer will take the stage on Nov. 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. However, he's not just going to do any old performance, Thomas is teaming up with Wells Fargo to make sure his musical number is also a way to give back to the community.

The country crooner will be partnering up with the company to help raise awareness for its Holiday Food Bank benefiting Feeding America®. Thomas has decided that he will volunteer with Wells Fargo team members at a local food bank prior to performing on the American Music Awards stage. It may be unconventional, but Thomas made a career out of playing by his own rules.