Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 6:00 AM

It's time for the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards!

Tonight, stars like Pink and Jennifer Aniston will be honored for their incredible work in the industry over the years. Pink is set to receive the People's Champion Award during the ceremony, while Aniston will be honored with the People's Icon Award! Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani will take home the Fashion Icon Award!

Additionally, celebs like Sarah Hyland, KJ Apa, D'Arcy Carden, Rob Riggle, and David Spade are set to present at the PCAs, as well as sports stars Alex Morgan and Coco Gauff. And if that wasn't exciting enough, Kelsea Ballerini and Alessia Cara will take the stage to perform during the award show.

So, we think it's safe to say this show is going to be jam-packed with exciting moments! While you're watching the ceremony at home, E! News is going to be bringing you all of the behind-the-scenes details that you won't be able to see on TV!

Watch

Pink: The People's Choice Awards Champion of 2019

Want to know which celebs are chatting during commercial breaks? Want to find out who was cheering during the performances?

Well, then keep checking back right here throughout the night, because we're bringing you all of the celebrity scoop!

Stay tuned for all of the star-studded details!

Watch Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special this Sunday night at midnight. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 2 a.m., only on E!

