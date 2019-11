10 Looks We're Loving from the New Little Mix PrettyLittleThing Range

PrettyLittleThing has just launched their latest collection with Little Mix and we are loving every look!

Bold, playful, and sexy, members Perrie, Jade, Jesy and Leigh-Anne have created the ultimate partywear looks to suit every kind of style.

Get ready to shine in floor-to-ceiling sequins, dreamy faux fur, chic co-ords, embellished thigh-highs, snake print mini dresses and fierce AF vinyl.

Each one of the girls has brought their own unique style to the collection but with co-ordinating looks, you can get ready to hit the town with your best dolls in your own girl band.

Whether you're styling Eastern-inspired prints of levelling up with a vinyl two-piece, this collection brings the party, and you're invited.