Why Jameela Jamil Credits a Car Accident With Saving Her Life

For Jameela Jamil, a life-threatening event was a life-saving one, too.

Last month, the Good Place actress made headlines after sparring with model Sara Sampaio on Twitter over the industry they both have been a part of. At the time of the back-and-forth, the two could not see eye to eye, with Jamil arguing that the industry perpetuates unrealistic standards of beauty and causes young models to use dangerous tactics to control their weight and fit sample sizes while Sampaio maintained that the star was attacking and offending models and generalizing about their behavior.

"She misunderstood my messaging. She thought I was attacking girls, whereas I was very clearly attacking the industry," Jamil explained to Cosmopolitan. "She got quite defensive and, because she had a large platform, her words could very easily misinform a lot of people. Therefore, I stuck to my guns and made very clear to her why what she was doing is problematic."

As the actress explained to the magazine, she experienced the dangers of the industry firsthand as a teenage model with an eating disorder.