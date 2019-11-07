Relive Teresa and Joe Giudice's Sweetest Family Moments Amid Italy Reunion

Family reunion!

Joe Giudice has reunited with Teresa Giudice and their four daughters in Italy. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star—along with kids Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana—left the United States on Wednesday en route to see Joe, who has been in Italy since October awaiting a decision on his deportation appeal. After arriving in Italy, the family of six posed for a group photo, which Gia posted to Instagram on Thursday.

"We're back," the 18-year-old wrote on social media alongside the family selfie.

It's been quite some time since the family has been able to be together, amid Joe and Teresa's legal battles. As fans of the couple will know, Teresa was released from federal prison in Dec. 2015 after nearly a year behind bars. A few months later, Joe began his federal prison sentence in March 2016. Three years later, Joe was released from prison into ICE custody, where he remained until October.