Fuller House Had Its Final Table Read and Everyone Was Emotional

It's the end of the road for the Tanner family, and there's a dry eye in the (Fuller) House.

The Fuller House team had their final table read—the upcoming fifth season of the Full House sequel series will be its last—and captured all of the emotional moments on their Instagram accounts, of course. The cast, which his lead by Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin, have been in each other's lives since 1987. That's more than 30 years together playing family on TV—and becoming one off screen.

In the photos below, Cameron Bure and her costars document their final table read. If you're not up on your Hollywood lingo, a table read is when the cast and crew assemble to read the script before filming on a production begins.