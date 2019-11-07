Kanye West Calls Out Fashion Industry For "Talking Bad" About Kim Kardashian

Its been a long road.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may seem like natural innovators in the world of fashion, but it's been a long journey to get to this place. The pair made an appearance at the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards on Wednesday at the Museum of Modern Art in New York to praise their longtime friend and frequent collaboration Riccardo Tisci. Riccardo is the Burberry chief creative officer and was the recipient of the Fashion Innovator award, which Kim and Kanye presented to him.
"Riccardo is the first person in fashion to put me on a fashion magazine," Kim started her touching speech. "I'm so excited to be here for someone that has believed in me before I really knew what fashion was, and really even really believed in myself. I'm so happy for you tonight."
Kim then stepped aside to let her husband share his own words of gratitude. Kanye was just as appreciative of Riccardo, but added his typical Kanye flavor to his sentiments.
"He's broken down so many barriers in fashion in accepting and bringing hip-hop—I know some people say the culture—bringing culture so early on and being accepting of me and my wife," Kanye shared before getting a little more personal. "He'd come to my fashion shows when everyone would diss my fashion shows and just be an amazing friend."
Kanye also remembers a time not too long ago when the industry was not too kind to the love of his life. "I remember Carine [Roitfeld] and Riccardo locking arms and just saying, 'No one's going to talk bad about Kim and we're going to dress her.' Because there are people in this room who have talked..." Kanye shared before turning a critical eye towards the industry. "I got to give you that ye. Some people in this room have talked, you know."
The father of four resisted the urge to name any specific people, and instead ended his speech with some words of gratitude. "Just to have those friends who really are there for you when they're the only ones who have the vision and the only ones who believe in you," he shared. "Riccardo had that vision very early on."
Looks like his vision paid off. Congratulations on all your success, Riccardo!
