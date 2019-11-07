John Cena Doesn't Want Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh Compared to Ex Nikki Bella

John Cena is a happy man these days.

Yes, he has a new film called Playing With Fire out this weekend. And you better believe he has many more gigs lined up including a role in the upcoming Fast & Furious movie.

But perhaps it's girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh that is really making this actor extra joyful these days.

"I can say with great confidence I'm extremely happy," he told Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Andy Cohen this morning on Today. "I always try and give you a little something."

Andy, however, also wondered how this relationship is different from his past one with Nikki Bella. For many pop culture fans, they were able to get a front-row seat to the romance on Total Divas and Total Bellas. This time around is a little different.