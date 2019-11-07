Tamera Mowry-Housely Honors "Sweet Angel" Niece 1 Year After Fatal Thousand Oaks Shooting

Tamera Mowry-Housley posted a touching tribute to her late niece on Thursday on the one-year anniversary of her murder in a mass shooting.

The Real co-host and actress' and husband Adam Housley's niece Alaina Housley, an 18-year-old college freshman, was one of 12 people that a former U.S. Marine shot to death at the Western-themed Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, near Los Angeles, on Nov. 7, 2018. The gunman then took his own life.

"Today marks one year since we lost our sweet angel Alaina," Tamera wrote on Instagram. I miss her every single day, but I know she is always with us and watching over our family from Heaven. In her honor, we are fighting on her behalf through the @alainasvoicefoundation. We are asking for our leaders to start the discussion to create #CHANGE. Along with @napavalley1839fc we have had #ENOUGH. #alainasvoice."