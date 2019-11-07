Tamera Mowry-Housely Honors "Sweet Angel" Niece 1 Year After Fatal Thousand Oaks Shooting

Instagram
Tamera Mowry-Housley posted a touching tribute to her late niece on Thursday on the one-year anniversary of her murder in a mass shooting.
The Real co-host and actress' and husband Adam Housley's niece Alaina Housley, an 18-year-old college freshman, was one of 12 people that a former U.S. Marine shot to death at the Western-themed Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, near Los Angeles, on Nov. 7, 2018. The gunman then took his own life.
"Today marks one year since we lost our sweet angel Alaina," Tamera wrote on Instagram. I miss her every single day, but I know she is always with us and watching over our family from Heaven. In her honor, we are fighting on her behalf through the @alainasvoicefoundation. We are asking for our leaders to start the discussion to create #CHANGE. Along with @napavalley1839fc we have had #ENOUGH. #alainasvoice."
"Miss you. Every second. Every minute. Every hour. Every day. Every week. Every month. Every year," Adam wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Alaina. "You are guiding my children in a way I never imagined. Cover them from above. Give them strength and guidance....and know this...the movement is being built and the change is coming. Soon. Very soon. But you already know that. We love you so much. #lovemyniece #goddaughter #mychildrensangel #alainasvoice @alainasvoicefoundation @alaina.housleyy."
The family helped establish the Alaina's Voice Foundation non-profit group earlier this year. Its mission is "to inspire hope and kindness in our communities through education, music, and mental health initiatives."
"Alaina Maria Housley died on November 7, 2018 when someone entered the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks California while she was line dancing and shot her, and 11 other people, taking their lives," the website states. "While her body is gone, her voice will live on."
"The mental health of this country needs nurturing," the message reads. "We will do all we can to unite us and push for leadership in our country to finally step up. And use Alaina's Voice."