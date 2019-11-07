See Stars and Fans Celebrate PCAs People's Icon Jennifer Aniston

We first fell in love with Jennifer Aniston on Friends but her star power has only grown since then.
In fact, The Morning Show actress will be honored with the People's Icon Award at this weekend's E! People's Choice Awards and we can hardly wait!
But, we are not alone in celebrating the 50-year-old actress, in the second video in the PCA Confidential: Icons series, fellow stars and fans shared what makes Aniston so special.
"She's the everyday woman in the sense that no matter how big as much of a superstar she is, she is still very relatable. She is your friend, no pun intended," Vanessa Lachey gushed.
E! News' Melanie Bromley agreed, explaining, "She's proved herself to be someone who is equally as authentic off camera. She's funny. She's brilliant. She's smart. She's a girl's girl."
While Ashanti referred to Aniston as "the hometown girl that everyone just likes. It doesn't seem fake, it kinda just seems very sincere."
It wasn't only Aniston herself who the stars praised, they also showed love for her Friends character, Rachel Green.
"I think there was something in Rachel, especially being that spoiled rich girl and kinda working her own, people identified with that. They kinda identified with someone working their way from the ground up and I think that's what made her a beloved character," Nightly Pop's Nina Parker explained.
In a 1994 interview with E! News, Aniston shared, "It's the first show that I'm aware of that deals with young people in their twenties embarking on, you know, life and falling down and making mistakes."
Bromley believes that it what set the show and actress apart. "Watching all of those ups and downs that's something we all relate to and that's why, I think, people just fell in love with her character."
Fans were also excited to gush over the California native before she takes the stage on Sunday to accept her People's Icon Award at the PCAs.
In a fan-submitted video, @Number1faniston said, "You know how to make me laugh and smile whenever I need it most."
Nothing may prove the star's icon status more than when she broke Instagram by joining the social media platform in October.
"It just goes to show that everybody loves her. We can't get enough of Jennifer Aniston," E! News' Jason Kennedy shared.
The Murder Mystery actress believes that this is simply the next stage of her storied career as she takes on new exciting roles.
"I feel like I'm just beginning a whole new chapter of my creativity and my career. I think that more women are now working in their forties and onward than ever," she told E! News last month.
See Aniston receive the People's Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards airing live on E! this Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m.
