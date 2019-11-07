Jennifer Garner Just Had the Most Relatable Morning Struggle

Relatable mom alert!

Jennifer Garner just gave a glimpse into her morning routine with her kids—and it's peak parent content. Taking to Instagram, the mom of Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, shared a snap of the hastily put together look she sported as she got her daughter ready for school.

"She barely made the bus on time, but at least her mother kept it classy," the Alias alum, who shares kids with ex Ben Affleck, wrote. Clad only in a navy blue bathrobe monogrammed with her initials and beige slippers, a smiling Garner is seen with wet hair and clutching her trusty coffee mug.

The star's famous friends have, of course, flooded the comments section with love.

"'It me' as the kids once said," Lena Dunham quipped. Chimed in Grey's Anatomy alum Jessica Capshaw, "I literally can't see a thing other than your beautiful smile."

Fans of Garner are also singing her praises. "Authentic and I love it," one user wrote. Added another, "Me on the daily."