Dick Wolf's Criminal Confessions Season 3 Premiere Takes on the Chris Watts Case

Dick Wolf, the master of crime TV, is at it again.

E! News can exclusively reveal Wolf's Criminal Confessions will return for its third season on Oxygen on Saturday, Dec. 7 with a special 90-minute episode featuring the lead investigators on the Chris Watts case. According to Oxygen, the investigators at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation will detail for the first time just how they secured a confession.

In a press release, Oxygen said the investigators will go into detail on "one of the most baffling cases they've encountered" as they worked to expose the truth about what happened to Shanann Watts and her two daughters.

See a preview below.