Prince Harry Hints He and Meghan Markle Are Thinking About Baby No. 2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised their neighbors by attending a coffee event for military families in Windsor on Wednesday.

According the couple's Instagram account, the gathering was held at the Broom Farm Community Centre, which is located in the "heart" of the Army's housing estate. Windsor is the base for several regiments, including the Coldstream Guards, the Welsh Guards and some members of the Household Cavalry.

During the visit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke with the loved ones of those serving in different regiments. At one point, Harry, who served in the Army for 10 years, reflected on how he would miss his son Archie Harrison if he had to be away from him for a long period of time.

"I can't imagine what it's like to miss so much, as they change so quickly," the new dad said, per ITV News.

Speaking of Archie, it looks like the little one has already reached some major milestones. Military wife Amy Thompson told Forces Network Harry said the 6-month-old royal is crawling. Meghan also told a little girl Archie "just got two teeth."