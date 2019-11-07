Prince Harry Hints He and Meghan Markle Are Thinking About Baby No. 2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised their neighbors by attending a coffee event for military families in Windsor on Wednesday.

According the couple's Instagram account, the gathering was held at the Broom Farm Community Centre, which is located in the "heart" of the Army's housing estate. Windsor is the base for several regiments, including the Coldstream Guards, the Welsh Guards and some members of the Household Cavalry.

During the visit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke with the loved ones of those serving in different regiments. At one point, Harry, who served in the Army for 10 years, reflected on how he would miss his son Archie Harrison if he had to be away from him for a long period of time.

"I can't imagine what it's like to miss so much, as they change so quickly," the new dad said, per ITV News.

Speaking of Archie, it looks like the little one has already reached some major milestones. Military wife Amy Thompson told Forces Network Harry said the 6-month-old royal is crawling. Meghan also told a little girl Archie "just got two teeth."

Watch

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry to Take Break & Bring Archie to U.S.

It looks like some attendees were also encouraging the couple to expand their family.

"Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children, as well because we both have older children," military wife Susie Stringfellow told the network while referencing a fellow event attendee. "We were trying to encourage him to have a second baby."

In addition to chatting with the families, Harry and Meghan played with the children and were offered cupcakes and refreshments.

On Thursday, Meghan and Harry also visited the Field of Remembrance event at Westminster Abbey in London to plant crosses and honor those who died serving their country.

