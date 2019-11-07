Kate Middleton Stunning Sapphire Dress Will Make You Feel Anything But Blue

Another day, another style slay for Kate Middleton.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a stunning sapphire dress to attend the launch of the National Emergencies Trust in London, a new organization that aims to provide emergency responses for national disasters in the U.K. Much to royal watchers' surprise, Kate's appearance was actually some what of a last-minute decision. Prince William was set to attend the event solo, but the mom of three was added to the schedule earlier this week.

Keeping her reputation of being effortlessly elegant, Kate wore a belted long-sleeve dress from British brand Emilia Wickstead. She styled the sophisticated piece with black patent Gianvito Rossi pumps and a matching crocodile clutch from Aspinal of London.

Staying on theme with her royal blue dress, Kate opted for sapphire earrings to complete the look. Look familiar? They actually once belonged to Princess Diana! The late royal had been photographed donning the earrings several times in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and like Kate, loved to pair them with the blue dresses she wore.