How Patti Murin Tweeted Her Way Into a Hallmark Christmas Movie

Patti Murin knows the power of Twitter.

Murin, who originated the role of Princess Anna in Frozen on Broadway, is a regular tweeter. She's all in for ABC's Bachelor franchise, and last year she became intrigued by, and then obsessed with, Hallmark Christmas movies. And just like the world, she turned to Twitter to share her love. But unlike the rest of the world, her tweets got her a role in one.

"It's literally how it happened," Murin told E! News.

Murin said she was always aware of the Hallmark holiday movie tradition, and once she started watching, she understood.

"For some reason last year, I just decided to hop on the tweeting bandwagon ‘cause it seemed like more and more people were tweeting about it," she said, noting she discovered a lot of people at the theater were all watching, unbeknownst to each other.