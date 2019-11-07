Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He Contemplated Suicide After Wife Beth Chapman's Death

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 5:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter, CMT Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman grieved the death of his wife, Beth Chapman, on Wednesday night's finale of Dog's Most Wanted and spoke about how he contemplated suicide shortly after her passing.

During the episode, the TV star recalled being alone in the shower and needing to "run out without a towel because I can't be alone right now." 

"That's when I start thinking about things," he told the cameras, per People. "And I lay down to take a nap, and I reached over to touch something, and it was the freaking dog."

Dog then explained he didn't "realize yet psychologically" that his spouse was gone.

"I just hope that I don't live very much longer without her, because now she made the first step, she's through the gate," he later told the WGN America show, per the outlet. "She paved a way for me. I want to take a g-- d--- pain pill so bad. I feel like if I did something to myself right now and passed away suicidal and I got to heaven and was like, ‘Hi honey,' and would she go, 'You d--- a-- why would you do that?' Or, would she go, 'Wow, you're here.' I'll be like ‘Of course I'm here. You left me. I'm here.' So, am I obligated to do that?"

Watch

Dog the Bounty Hunter Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Wife Beth

Dog opened up about watching his late wife on TV this season during an interview with E! News' Daily Pop in September.

"I kind of walked away a few times just to listen to the voice," he shared with Carissa Culiner and Will Marfuggi before tearing up. "American loves Beth. She had double the fans that I had."

Beth died in June 2019 following her battle with throat cancer. Her family members honored her with memorial services in both Colorado and in Hawaii.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , TV , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.