Justin Theroux Is Making a Request To Ex Jennifer Aniston On Instagram

by kelli boyle | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 4:36 AM

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston

For Justin Theroux, man's best friend is most certainly his dogs

The Lady and the Tramp star and his four-legged friend Kuma recently paid a visit to the Ventura County Animal Services shelter in California. And, so inspired by the trip, he took to Instagram to encourage others to adopt a rescue canine. 

"KUMA had a feeling there might be some amazing puppies in there SO, we went over to meet some of them...and the human SAINTS that take care of them," he shared with his followers. "We met SOME SERIOUSLY CUTE PUPS.... KUMA used to be JUST like them...without a forever home."

"SO!!! She DEMANDED that we do something!" he continued. "At the very least, she made sure it was easy to adopt them....ALL of their adoption fees have been paid... Now ALL they need is an amazing Human who is committed to taking care of them. It sounds like a lot, but you'll soon see... once rescued, they take care of you."

And he knows just who would be the perfect pet parents: Selena Gomez and ex Jennifer Aniston, who recently joined the social media site.

Jennifer Aniston People's Icon: E! People's Choice Awards

As he wrote in the caption, "@jenniferaniston (yep, now that you're on here, your gonna get this a lot too)."

For her part, Aniston has yet to comment, but she did throw her former love a like.

After all, the Morning Show actress may be ready to adopt following the death of their dog Dolly. Back in July, the friendly exes reunited to honor their beloved pet.

"Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle...our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield," Theroux wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a snap of his and Aniston's hands on top of Dolly's paw. "She was surrounded by her entire family."

