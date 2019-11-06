Becca Kufrin Pleads For People to Stop Making ''Demeaning'' Instagram Comments

Becca Kufrin is baring her soul.

In a world where people are constantly scrolling through their phones, comparing themselves to one another and at times using the internet as a shield to troll others, it's refreshing to see people — especially celebrities get candid about their online presence.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 29-year-old Bachelorette opened up about her being thrust into the public eye on a scale she never thought was possible and how that's negatively affected her on certain occasions due to the comments people make about her online.

"#AsSheIs. You don't need me to remind you, but life can be rocky. People can be harsh. In our current climate, the internet can often times be the biggest weapon against our soul. Social media has taken over and will only keep growing. Beacuse of that, so will our insecurities, jealousies and hurdles we face as women," Kufrin wrote. "And it's the unfortunate truth that social media is linked to a significant increase in anxiety, depression, suicide and body image issues."