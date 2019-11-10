Maya Jama is the UK and Ireland's Best Dressed Star of 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards!

TV and radio presenter, Maya Jama, has quickly risen to the top since starting her career as the host of MTV's "The Wrap" in 2014.

Since then she has launched her own collection with fashion brand Pretty Little Thing in summer 2018, followed by a second collection in February 2019. Truly a fashion inspiration, Maya's style has evolved considerably over the years and she is able to look effortless in everything from red carpet glamour to comfortable sportswear.

She is also an ambassador for brands such as Adidas, appearing in the European JD Sports Christmas campaign. She has further appeared in a global GAP campaign and a 2019 Spring/ Summer campaign for Kurt Geiger. Maya currently presents a BBC Radio 1 show on Fridays and Saturdays.