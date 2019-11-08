25 High School Musical Secrets Revealed That Will Make You Want to Do Jazz Squares

It's the start of something new...

Are you ready to meet a new generation of East High Wildcats? Disney is betting on it, with the the iconic franchise making its highly anticipated return in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which officially launches on Nov. 12 on Disney+, Disney's new streaming service.

But this isn't your millennial's version of HSM, which launched the careers of Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale, and shattered ratings records for Disney Channel, no, it's a fresh take, with a bunch of tongue-in-cheek references, modern updates and original songs as a new crop of characters at East High, where HSM was filmed, decide to do High School Musical as their first-ever production. Think Glee meets The Office, with the cut-throat auditions, drama club drama and love triangles blending seamlessly with docu-style confessionals and Jim Halpert-worthy glances to the camera.

Sounds weird, right? But it totally works, managing to be meta and sincere all at once.