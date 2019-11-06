Tiffany "New York" Pollard Tells All About Secret Hookups, Flavor Flav and Her Best Lover

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 1:14 PM
New York is in the mother f--king house!
It's hard to believe that it's been more than 10 years since Tiffany "New York" Pollard graced the small screen on her hit reality show I Love New York.
But even a decade later, fans can't help but follow the iconic reality TV star who first appeared on Flavor of Love to win over Flavor Flav's heart.
During an exclusive sit-down interview for E! News' digital series Just the Sip, Justin Sylvester had to get the tea from the beloved TV star. Let's just say New York came to play.
"I'm a diamond honey and there's so many facets to me," she explained to us. "I say New York is my sassy side, my edgy, punched up self if you will. Tiffany is a little bit more cooler. I'm a nerd. I'm a tomboy. I sit at home and watch black and white movies."
When appearing on Flavor of Love, New York says she was absolutely attracted to the rapper.
"Honestly, with me. It's always personality first. I don't care what you look like," she explained. "As long as your personality is at a 10, that's so attractive to me."
Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
But when she appeared on her own show, New York couldn't help but be blown away by some of the eligible bachelors.
"I've had some nights with [Chance] outside of the show. But you want to know who was really, really good? Buddha!" New York shared when revealing the best lover. "He's the one who climbed through my damn window. He was a pleaser too. He wanted to do everything. He pleasured me so well."
Climbing windows? Oh yes, let us explain.
When it was time for bed and cameras stopped rolling, some contestants tried to spend some quality alone time with New York.
"They were climbing through my windows at night. When the producers go home, they would climb through my windows," she confessed. "I'm like, ‘Damn! They're already in here.' Pandora's box is open."
When asked about her current relationship status, New York tried her best to stay mum. And even though she didn't find everlasting love with a Vh1 star, the self-proclaimed HBIC is more than hopeful that she'll have a happy ending.
"He's floating around but until I have that rock on my hand, I'm single. Yah, I said it," she shared. "I'm looking for someone that can add to this complete masterpiece."
To hear even more from New York, listen to the Just the Sip podcast available wherever you stream your favorite podcasts.
Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?