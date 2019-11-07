Holiday Gifts for the Super Busy 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We can't be the only ones who thought this year zipped by in a flash, right? With holiday shopping on our minds, it seems like every year we blink and it's December already! There are just some people that seem to have all the time in the world and others who are notoriously running around trying to squeeze more thing on the social calendar's plate. If you know someone who's always got something going on, they need a gift that works and fine tunes to their already busy schedule.

From smartphone charging stations to instant luxe coffeemakers to celebrity food prep meal plans, we've got a variety of time-saving gift ideas for the busy professional in your life. Although you can't actually "buy time," these clock-crunching gifts ranging from savvy to lavish will most certainly adapt to a busy bee's schedule. Our favorite? This tiny posh steam iron.

Here are ten of our favorites below.