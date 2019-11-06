Giambattista Valli x H&M Drop 2: 10 Looks We're Obsessed With

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 12:10 PM

You may have already heard that fashion legend Giambattista Valli was teaming up with fan favorite clothing brand H&M earlier this year on the dreamiest, most romantic, fashion-forward collaboration of the year. Well fair-weathered friends, the second immaculate collection drops TOMORROW, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. EST online and 8 a.m. local time. If you're trying to get your hands on the highly anticipated designer ruffles, you better act fast because this capsule collection of embroidered coats and dusters, jaw-dropped chiffon gowns and luxe snakeskin pants will sell out!

Whether you're in the market for a show stopping tulle gown or long tiered chiffon dress, the high-fashion-meets-high-street launch will keep you decked out this holiday season in the most exquisite looks. Our favorite? We can't decide between this embroidered satin duster or this flouncy dress

Can't justify one of the pricier garments? That's OK! With hoodies starting at $70, tees starting at $35, and handbags, belts and sunglasses starting at $70, you'll get a chance to take a little designer home with you. 

Here are ten of our favorite looks below so you're primed and ready for tomorrow's launch.

Giambattista Valli x H&M Long Tulle Dress

You'll be a stunner in this romantic and iconic long tulle red gown from Giambattia Valli x H&M.

Giambattia Valli x H&amp;M
$549 H&M
Giambattista Valli x H&M Oversized Leather Jacket

This extravagant, straight-cut jacket in leather with patent and faux fur details will keep you stylish all winter long.

Giambattia Valli x H&amp;M
$399 H&M
Giambattista Valli x H&M Leather Waist Belt

Cinch any outfit together with this detailed kiss-shaped belt buckle. 

Giambattia Valli x H&amp;M
$99 H&M
Giambattista Valli x H&M Long Lace Dress

Showcase your whimsical side with this long lace shift dress with floral embroidery.

Giambattia Valli x H&amp;M
$399 H&M
Giambattista Valli x H&M Sunglasses With Case

Block the haters with these next-level two-toned sunnies from Giambattia Valli x H&M.

Giambattia Valli x H&amp;M
$70 H&M
Giambattista Valli x H&M Short Tulle Dress

Channel your inner ballerina with this sugar-pink-kissed short tulle dress by Giambattia Valli x H&M.

Giambattia Valli x H&amp;M
$399 H&M
Giambattista Valli x H&M Cargo Pants

Strut your swag with these distressed cargo pants by Giambattia Valli x H&M.

Giambattia Valli x H&amp;M
$99 H&M
Giambattista Valli x H&M Hand-embroidered Skirt

Add a little flair to your wardrobe with this hand-embroidered skirt that's sure to wow the crowds.

Giambattia Valli x H&amp;M
$299 H&M
Giambattista Valli x H&M Heart-shaped Pouch Bag

Keep all your essentials tucked away in this adorable AF heart-shaped pouch bag.

Giambattia Valli x H&amp;M
$50 H&M
Giambattista Valli x H&M Leather Mules

Your toes will stay warm all winter long in these spotted furry leather mules.

Giambattia Valli x H&amp;M
$199 H&M

Check out the entire Giambattista Valli x H&M drop 2 collection at www2.hm.com!

