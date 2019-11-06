Lady Gaga Addresses Those Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors One Last Time

Tell me something about those Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper romance rumors.

Pop culture fans around the world couldn't help but notice the incredible chemistry between the A Star Is Born co-stars.

Whether sharing the stage at the 2019 Oscars or heating up the big screen, there was something special about this duo that moviegoers couldn't ignore. The chemistry become so electric that romance rumors continued to surround the famous duo for several months.

So what does Lady Gaga have to say about them? Spoiler alert: Things never got romantic.

"Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly. I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love," she shared with Elle magazine when covering the December issue. "And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on."