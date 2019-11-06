T.I. Says He Goes to the Gynecologist With His Daughter to "Check Her Hymen"

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation
T.I. is causing quite the stir for his recent quotes about visiting the gynecologist with his daughter.
While on the Ladies Like Us podcast this week, the 39-year-old rapper said that he goes to the gynecologist with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris, in order to "check her hymen." T.I. (née Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) and co-hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham had been on the subject of strict parenting when his daughter was mentioned.
"Most kids, man, in hindsight looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have," T.I. told the co-hosts.
The "Whatever You Like" star was later asked if he's "had the sex talk" with his daughters.
"Have I? We go...Deyjah's 18, just graduated high school, now she's attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself," T.I. said. "And, yes, not only have we had the conversation...we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen."
T.I. went on to recall one particular visit to the doctor after his daughter's 16th birthday.
"Right after the birthday, we celebrate...usually the day after the party, she's enjoying her gifts, I put a sticky note on the door, 'Gyno, tomorrow, 9:30,'" T.I. told the co-hosts. "We'll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk, and you know, the doctors maintain a high level of professionalism. He's like, 'Well, you know sir, in order for me to share information...' I say, 'Deyjah they want you to sign this...so we can share information. Is there anything that you would not want me to know?'"
"I said, 'Look doc, she don't ride no horses, she don't ride no bike, she don't play no sports, man, just check the hymen please and give me back my results, expeditiously," T.I. recalled, laughing. "But I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."
After hearing T.I.'s quotes, many social media users, including Chrissy Teigen, have shared their reaction to the commentary.
"def did not think we would be talking about hymens today. or TI," Teigen wrote.
You can listen to more from T.I.'s interview on the Ladies Like Us podcast. What do you think about his comments?