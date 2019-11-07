Meghan Markle & Kate's Middleton's Skincare Fave Is 20% Off

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 4:00 AM

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Skincare

Paul Marriott/Shutterstock

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Ever wondered how royal icons Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton keep their skin oh-so-glowing? Or how Aussie legend Naomi Watts stays fresh-faced all year long? With the impending winter months (and the inevitable doom of dry skin) ahead of us, it's time to get on top of our skincare regiments and stock up on the best and cleanest skincare products

Lucky for us, Credo's annual Friends & Family sale starts TODAY! It's the ONLY time that "the largest clean online beauty store" and it's entire product line-up will be discounted at 20%! From now through Sunday, 11/10, you can treat your skin to the very same products all your favorite A-listers use! From beauty sleep elixirs to nighttime serums to rose water face creams, you'll be able to keep your skin moisturized and glowing—in the cleanest way possible—all winter long! 

Here are five of our favorite must-haves below.

Beuti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir

Ever wondered Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's secret to glowing skin? With this beauty sleep elixir, of course! This nutrient-filled nightly facial treatment provides skin with a super boost of Omegas 3, 5, 6, 7 and 9, vitamins and minerals.

Meghan Markle Kate Middleton Skincare
$70 Credo
Saint Jane Beauty Luxury Beauty Serum

Want to be in on the know about Naomi Watts' nighttime must-have? Why, it's this luxury beauty serum! This luxuriously hydrating serum that infuses organic botanicals with 500mg full spectrum hemp oil will keep your skin oh-so-glowing.

Meghan Markle Kate Middleton Skincare
$125 Credo
Marie Veronique Gentle Retinol Night Serum

This best-selling fan favorite nighttime product combines retinol with the powerful effects of Vitamin A, C, and E for superior results. It' both non-toxic night and helps to clarify skin without irritating it.

Meghan Markle Kate Middleton Skincare
$110 Credo
Weleda Skin Food Original

This everywhere moisturizer for dry skin is a fan favorite must-have! It's a universal moisturizer great for your face, elbows, hands and feet and with it's on-the-go size, you can keep your skin hydrated for the busy bee that you are. 

Meghan Markle Kate Middleton Skincare
$13 Credo
Herbivore Botanicals Pink Cloud Rosewater Moisture Crème

This soothing facial cream works to hydrate and smooth skin leaving it with a glowing and dewy finish. This natural formula includes Rosewater, Aloe Water, and White Tea Extract that help to moisturize and soothe skin. 

Meghan Markle Kate Middleton Skincare
$48 Credo

Shop the entire Credo's annual Friends & Family sale at credobeauty.com!

Trending Stories

