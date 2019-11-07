EXCLUSIVE!

Watch the Charlie's Angels Cast Discover a Closet Straight Out of Heaven

Thu., Nov. 7, 2019

There's always time to accessorize! 

The long-awaited reboot of the Charlie's Angels film is almost here, and we've got an exclusive first peek at all the action! The film stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the angels and Elizabeth Banks as Bosley. Banks also took the reins behind the scenes as the writer, producer and the director of the film. 

In this exclusive clip, we quickly find out that the iconic film franchise is not the only thing that got an upgrade. Fans are treated to a inside view of the legendary closet the women will use to get all of the gear for their escapades. Let's just say, it's definitely the closet of any fashion junkies dreams. 

"This is the closet of my dreams," Scott's character shared. "I just get to take whatever I want?" The other ladies are quick to clarify that she can borrow but never have. It's quickly revealed that this closet is for more than just for fashion, it's also for survival. 

"You want to start with a protective base layer," a stylist said while fitting her for a cute top. "I recommend the fitted camisole." It might look cute and classy on the outside, but in this movie, nothing is ever as it seems. 

"Bulletproof composite 40-armor," Balinksa's character shared with her while working on her knife skills. "It was originally developed as a protective layer for spacecraft." Definitely not your average fashion closet. Plus, there is so much more than meets the eye. Bosley enters the room shortly after to inform the women that they're only in the first closet. Yes, there are more closets! 

Although fans aren't treated to what that looks like, from the wide-eyed gaze on their faces before the clip ends, we're going to say it's a fashion lovers paradise! As promised, this movie is going to be insane. 

Charlie's Angels hits theaters Nov. 15. 

