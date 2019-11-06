How JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Managed to Best the Bachelor Curse

Even the most wishful of Bachelor fans likely weren't betting on JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' journey leading them to an altar.

Because with the persistent rumors of the former Vanderbilt quarterback's ill intentions ramping up even before they took the stage for the requisite grin-and-gush After the Final Rose appearance, it seemed unlikely Fletcher would still be wearing her 3.75-carat Neil Lane diamond years later.

Which, she's not. But only because Rodgers presented the real estate developer, 29, with an upgrade this past August, putting together a proposal of his own to reinforce the idea that he was ready to make her his bride. While the original diamond (now stowed away for safekeeping) was nice, it represented the leap of faith they took back on that beach in Thailand.

The new bling, a 5-carat custom oval-cut, designed by Rodgers himself, symbolizes the life they've painstakingly put together in the three years since.