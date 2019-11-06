NCIS: New Orleans Shocker: A Series Regular Goes Out a Hero

It's the end of an era for NCIS: New Orleans. The CBS series, now in its sixth season, said goodbye to an original cast member in the Tuesday, Nov. 5 episode titled "Matthew 5:9."

Warning, spoilers follow.

In the episode, Lasalle went on a quest to avenge he brother's murder and tracked a drug ring in Alabama he believed to be responsible. The investigation turned deadly and Lasalle, who has been played by Lucas Black since the show began in 2014, paid the price. Lasalle died from injuries inflicted while trying to save a woman.

"We're off on a big dramatic change in our world here for season six," Scott Bakula says in the video below. "It was a great journey with him. It's a huge hole that he's going to be leaving."