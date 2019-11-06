It's Been a Year of The Good Place's Experiment, But Not Even Chocolate Day Can Lift Spirits

The experiment at the center of The Good Place is coming to an end…and everything's going great?! Wrong.
In the above exclusive sneak peek from The Good Place's Thursday, Nov. 7 episode, "Help Is Other People," Eleanor (Kristen Bell) takes a walk down memory lane from the last year of the Soul Squad's experiment in the afterlife.
"What do you remember most?" she asks. "The ever-lasting friendships you made? The adversity you overcame together? The day everything was chocolate? You only have a few hours left in your first years, so why not do as many amazing good deeds for other people as you possibly can by midnight just in case."
Yeah, she can't say that, it gives away their whole experiment! Eleanor and her team are trying to prove humans can become better people, that they can try to do better and succeed.
The video, sans that little burst, will play for the residents of their faux neighborhood at the year-end party marking the end of the experience. The party's theme? One year down, infinity to go, according to Tahani (Jameela Jamil).
Side note about the chocolate day, according to Jason (Manny Jacinto), it was an awesome day. He had a Reese's Peanut Buttercup that was…all chocolate?
Click play on the video above to find out what Janet (D'Arcy Carden) has to do—and why she doesn't want anybody to look at her—to mark the end of the year.
The episode also features Chidi (William Jackson Harper) facing one final ethical dilemma.
The Good Place airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
