It's Been a Year of The Good Place's Experiment, But Not Even Chocolate Day Can Lift Spirits

The experiment at the center of The Good Place is coming to an end…and everything's going great?! Wrong.

In the above exclusive sneak peek from The Good Place's Thursday, Nov. 7 episode, "Help Is Other People," Eleanor (Kristen Bell) takes a walk down memory lane from the last year of the Soul Squad's experiment in the afterlife.

"What do you remember most?" she asks. "The ever-lasting friendships you made? The adversity you overcame together? The day everything was chocolate? You only have a few hours left in your first years, so why not do as many amazing good deeds for other people as you possibly can by midnight just in case."