Jenny Slate Ruined Her Fiancé’s Proposal With a Mouthful of Sausage

Jenny Slate really knows how to make a moment memorable.

During a Tuesday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the comedian shared the story of how her fiancé Ben Shattuck proposed at an idyllic, abandoned castle—and how she nearly ruined everything.

"We were in France," she told Jimmy Fallon. "And as it happens when you're in France, we came upon an abandoned castle. This happened to me! This is not a lie. We get to the castle, and it's like, 'Oh, it's locked.' But then, of course, we push the gate because we're curious."

Though the Parks & Recreation alum was expecting to find a haunted mansion a la Beauty and the Beast, she was surprised to come across an elderly group enjoying a picnic. Having packed a meal themselves, the couple, who were first linked together in January, found a place to sit and began their date.

"I had chosen many of the groceries for the picnic, which means that it was just, like, all salami," the star quipped. "I love a sausage!"