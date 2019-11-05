How Little Mermaid Live Is Giving You Something You've Never Seen Before

The Little Mermaid is going live tonight, but it might not be doing so in exactly the way you're thinking.

The broadcast that airs tonight is a hybrid movie/live show, with live performers giving us Broadway-level performances of all the songs, while the 1989 animated movie takes over for all the more complicated, less stage-able parts.

We've seen a rehearsal of the production, and we can honestly tell you that if you like The Little Mermaid, you will be delighted by this show. It's big, it's bright, the costumes are incredible, and it's just a good time, and a fantastic 30th anniversary celebration of the movie.

Here's a few things you can expect tonight.