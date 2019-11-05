90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Freaking Out Over Jorge Nava's New Look in Prison

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 3:43 PM

Jorge Nava, 90 Day Fiance

Arizona Department of Corrections

So this is what Jorge Nava has been up to behind bars.

As the 90 Day Fiancé star continues to serve his two-and-a-half-year sentence for possession of drugs with the intention to sell, E! News has obtained a new prison photo. Spoiler alert: It appears he's been working on his fitness.

Fans of the TLC reality show have been buzzing about his new appearance that includes a weight loss.

And we can't help but point out that his wife Anfisa Nava recently revealed her own body transformation over the summer.

Ever since the couple appeared on season four of 90 Day Fiancé, fans have continued to follow the pair through their trials and tribulations. In fact, Anfisa has her own YouTube channel where she stays in touch with supporters.

90 Day Fiance Stars Chantel & Pedro Talk New Show & More

In her most recent video shared earlier this week, Anfisa revealed that she's in her second year of community college and hoping to transfer to a four-year university like U.C. Irvine in Orange County, Calif.

Jorge, Anfisa, 90 Day Fiance, Where Are They Now

"I feel like I have no idea what I'm doing with my life. I'm just trying to pretend that I know what I'm doing. In reality, I have no idea," she shared with fans when discussing the college transfer process.

"I'm not really made for this social media life," Anfisa continued. "I want to share with you but at the same time, I don't want to overshare…I'm a bit confused to be honest right now. I don't know where my life is going."

Ultimately, the reality star promised that she will have more videos soon including an apartment tour and workout video.

As for her relationship status with Jorge, Anfisa isn't ready to talk about it just yet.

"To be honest, I'm not ready to address this topic and I hope you understand it and I know that you do. Those who truly support me, you'll understand it. And those people who constantly keep asking questions about it, I just feel like, ‘Why do you want to know? Do you just want to gossip about it?'" she explained. "If you support me, you support me no matter what my relationship status is, no matter who I am with. I don't want to have any sort of drama, any sort of gossip, so right now I'm not ready to address this topic."

