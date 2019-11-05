Jenelle Evans Obtains Temporary Restraining Order Against David Eason

Instagram
Jenelle Evanshas obtained a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband David Eason.
In documents obtained exclusively by E! News, the former Teen Mom star documents several incidents of David's alleged abuse and says she is concerned for her and her children's safety. The temporary order of protection is issued on behalf of Jenelle and her three kids, 10-year-old Jace Evans, 5-year-old Kaiser Griffith and 2-year-old Ensley Eason.
Jenelle states in the Nov. 4 filing that David's threats have "escalated" over the past few days, adding, "Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children's well-being."
The reality TV personality then details 11 alleged incidents involving David over the past two years. Jenelle accuses David of both physical and verbal abuse, in addition to destroying her property and killing their dog, which he's previously admitted to. She temporarily lost custody of her kids when David killed the French bulldog in April, which also led to her firing from Teen Mom 2.
During one alleged incident Jenelle claims took place on February 17, 2019, David told her, "You can die for all I care. You're a piece of s--t. Biggest piece of s--t I've ever seen." Jenelle claims that she recorded David saying this, who then allegedly locked Kaiser in their running vehicle. "While Kaiser was trying to unlock it, David continuously locked it again with my spare key, scaring both me and Kaiser," Jenelle states in the documents.
Late last month, Jenelle states that she arranged for childcare and traveled out of town for business meetings without telling David. In response, David allegedly accused Jenelle of cheating on him and sent her a picture of an unidentified man and wrote, "This is your new boyfriend. I'm going to break his neck and feed you his head." David then allegedly texted her, "My goal in life is to make sure you regret leaving me like this."
According to Jenelle, she then asked David to stop sending her "threatening texts" and confirmed that Ensley was going to remain in her care.
"Given his actions," she writes in the filing, "and knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him... For all of these reasons, I'm afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls, or on the internet."
The protection order awards temporary custody to Jenelle, mandates that David will have no contact with Jenelle or the children and will not post about Jenelle on social media or the internet. Jenelle has also requested that David pay for attorney's fees as the case continues.
As for Jenelle's whereabouts, she states in the documents that her and the kids have left North Carolina and are currently living in Tennessee.
David has not responded publicly to Jenelle's legal action against him, but days ago called his ex "stupid" on Instagram. Jenelle first announced her decision to leave David on Oct. 31.
A court date has been set for later this month.