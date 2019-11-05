Colin Farrell in Talks to Play The Penguin in Robert Pattinson's The Batman

Ken Ishii/Getty Images for Disney
The Batman's star-studded cast continues to grow.
According to Deadline, Colin Farrell is in negotiations with Warner Bros. to join the highly-anticipated film. If talks pan out, Farrell will take on the role of The Penguin in the upcoming movie, which will be directed by Matt Reeves. The cast of The Batman already includes Robert Pattinson, who is set to play Bruce Wayne/the Caped Crusader in the film.
"It's kind of insane," Pattinson told Esquire U.K. about landing the coveted role. "I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I've got it, at all."
In mid-October, E! News learned that Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz had been cast in The Batman, landing the iconic role of Selina Kyle—aka Catwoman. Around that same time, Warner Bros. announced that actor Paul Dano will play the role of the villain known as The Riddler.
Additionally, multiple outlets have now reported that Andy Serkis is in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth in the buzzed-about movie.
As more information emerges about The Batman, let's take a look at everything we know so far! Check out the movie scoop below!
Robert Pattinson
At the end of May 2019, news broke that the Twilight alum had landed the special gig of playing Bruce Wayne / the Caped Crusader in The Batman. Nicholas Hoult, Armie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were also rumored contenders for the role.
Zoe Kravitz
In the middle of October, E! News confirmed that the actress was stepping into the iconic shoes of Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) for The Batman film. Zoe seemingly commented on the news after Jason Mamoa shared the announcement on Instagram. "I'm so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN," he wrote. "Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear."
She responded, "LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on."
Jeffrey Wright
Back in September 2019, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Westworld star is in negotiations to play Commissioner Gordon, the classic ally to the Dark Knight.
Jonah Hill
Variety had big news to drop in September 2019 when they reported that Jonah was in talks to join The Batman. At the time, sources told the outlet that Jonah was being eyed for a villain role. However, in October it was revealed that Jonah had passed after being offered a part in the film.
Paul Dano
Warner Bros. announced on October 17 that the former Little Miss Sunshine star had joined the film as the classic villain known as The Riddler. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paul's version of the character will be named Edward Nashton, the man who in the comics later goes by the name Edward Nygma and adopts the villainous persona.
Matt Reeves
The writer, director and producer will lead the way when it comes to The Batman remake. While no official production start date has been set, insiders tell multiple outlets that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020.
Colin Farrell
Reports surfaced in early November that Colin is in talks with Warner Bros. to take on the role of The Penguin. The actor and Warner Bros. have yet to comment on the speculation.
Andy Serkis
Around the same time as Colin, reports also emerged claiming that Andy was in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman. These talks are yet to be confirmed by Warner Bros.
