Kourtney Kardashian Shares Where She Stands With Sisters Kim and Khloe

Sisters will be sisters—for better or worse.

It's no surprise to Kardashians fans that the sisters of the famous family tend to fight from time to time. During an appearance on The Real with Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashianwas faced with a question about their current status.

"Everybody loves watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians and a lot of times it's because of the up and downs that you guys go through, but we know that you guys shoot several months in advance, so it seems like right now on the show that you guys aren't getting along—clearly that's not always the case. But, Kourtney, how are things going right now?"

"I would love to know this, Kourtney," Khloe chimed in.

"They are up and down a lot," Kourt responded. "But, we had a great weekend in Palm Springs."

While Khloe began to tease some drama that happened prior to the weekend, Kim insisted fans can watch it unfold on the show.

"Right this second, it's all good," the Skims mogul added.