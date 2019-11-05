Kristen Stewart Will "Absolutely" Propose to Dylan Meyer: Relive Her Dating History

Kristen Stewart is in love and "can't f--king wait" to propose.

The Charlie's Angels actress, who is currently dating Dylan Meyer, opened up about her relationship in a new interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday. During the celeb duo's chat, Stewart confessed that she already has proposal plans in mind.

"I wanna be sort of somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast," Stewart said on The Howard Stern Show. "I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do...it's pretty undeniable."

The 29-year-old star went on to admit that she's "pretty impulsive," and she doesn't know exactly when she'll propose. Stewart also shared that she and Meyer met "years ago" on a movie and hadn't seen each other in six years when they bumped into each other at a friend's birthday party.

"The first time I told her I love her...it was like really late and we were in some s--tty bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they like walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh man, I'm so f--king in love with you,'" Stewart recalled. "Like, done."